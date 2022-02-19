F.Regional Asia: Arthur Leclerc takes the title!

THE 22 YEAR OLD MONEGASQUE IS THE 2022 CHAMPION. LECLERC DID IT WITH TWO RACES IN HAND, HAVING WON THIS MORNING’S FIRST RACE AT YAS MARINA.

Arthur Leclerc hit all his targets, taking pole position, the win and the championship title in the first race at Yas Marina today. The Ferrari Driver Academy student did the groundwork, at this the fifth and final round of the Formula Regional Asia series, by securing pole position in a closely contested qualifying session yesterday. He then got a good start, with team-mate Dino Beganovic sitting in behind, as he built up a comfortable lead in the opening laps.

Perfectly managed. Arthur then controlled the race, also setting the fastest race lap. It meant that he had 203 points, a 65-point advantage over his only rival, Spain’s Pepe Marti, enough to make the title his. Arthur’s season was perfectly managed with four wins, a second and third from the 13 races run so far, scoring points in all the other races. I am very happy to have won the championship like this,” commented Leclerc. “We were able to show our true potential and today’s result is down to all the work we have done together throughout this championship. There are two more races, so we will still be pushing to try and end this experience on a high and to be in good shape for the forthcoming Formula 3 season.”

Bravo Dino! As Leclerc triumphed, Dino Beganovic also had a good day. The 17-year-old Swede qualified third and at the start, he got the jump on second placed Jak Crawford, to tuck in behind Leclerc. He gradually pulled away from his pursuers, taking another well-deserved podium finish, to make up for the disappointment of the last round in Dubai. Oliver Bearman also finished in the points in his second weekend in this series. The 16-year-old Englishman qualified ninth and moved up seventh after the start and held that position to the chequered flag.

Last races. The racing is not yet over as there are still two races to go at Yas Marina. The curtain comes down on the season tomorrow after Race-3, which gets underway at 14.25 local (11.25 CET).