F.Regional Asia: A one-two finish for Leclerc and Beganovic in Race 2

The Monegasque and the Swedish Ferrari Driver Academy students both came away from the second round at the Dubai circuit with a good points haul. Arthur Leclerc leads the championship, winning Race 2 ahead of Dino Beganovic.



It was a good weekend for Arthur Leclerc and Dino Beganovic in Dubai, for the second round of the Formula Regional Asia championship. Both the Ferrari Driver Academy students were front runners and their efforts produced plenty of points. Leclerc won Race 2 with a strong performance, fending off the advances of his rivals.

Decisive. Leclerc led from the start. In the middle of the race, he was challenged by Pierre-Louis Chovet and they fought all race long before Leclerc took the chequered flag to record his first win of the season. Along with top ten finishes in the next two races, this put Arthur at the top of the standings on 73 points. “Overall, it’s been a good weekend,” said Arthur. “We managed to win Race 2 and lead the championship. We’ve not yet got everything working perfectly, but we have definitely done our best and will continue to do so to try and win again soon.”



Fight back. Beganovic enjoyed a much stronger weekend than in the first round, the previous weekend in Yas Marina. He finished fifth in Race 1 and in the second race, he fought back well to go from sixth on the grid to second. In Race 3, Beganovic went from eighth to fifth, which puts him seventh in the classification on 48 points. “We improved our performance this weekend and it was great to be back on the podium after a difficult start to the season in Abu Dhabi,” commented Dino. “We scored plenty of points, but of course we want more. We will keep pushing, because there is still work to do, as I lack a bit of race pace, but race by race that is improving.”



Still in Dubai. Competitors in the Formula Regional Asia series do not have long to wait to be back on track, as the third of five rounds takes place at the same Dubai Autodrome, this coming weekend.

