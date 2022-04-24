The Ferrari Driver Academy’s 18 year old Swede won the opening race of the 2022 Formula Regional series held at Monza, his first victory in the category

In the final round of last year’s Formula Regional championship at Monza, Dino Beganovic had his most disappointing weekend of the season. A mistake by another driver had robbed him of his first win in the category, when it was looking to be a certainty. It would have been a just reward for all the progress he made over the course of the season. Six months later, he got his revenge in this year’s opening round. It was well deserved and built on his dominant qualifying performance to take pole position by over half a second from the second placed driver. It was clearly the best place from which to start, even though a driver is always going to come under attack at Monza because of the slipstream effect down the long straights.

Under the rain. Heavy rain fell on the Monza track one hour before the start and was still wet. Beganovic made the most of starting from pole, keeping the lead but the Safety Car was immediately called out after several cars had collided on the wet track. Once the race resumed, Dino kept the lead, but the Safety Car was required for a second time because of another incident. Beganovic kept his cool, doing a good job at the restart, managing to fend off a last minute attack from Michael Belov, giving him no chance to get by. The Monza meeting continues tomorrow with qualifying for the second and last race of the first round.