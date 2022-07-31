At Spa, the FDA’s 18 year old Swedish driver won race 1, starting from pole position. Dino followed that up with another podium and third place in the second race.

Dino Beganovic took a win and a second place at Spa-Francorchamps in the seventh of the ten rounds of the FIA Formula Regional Championship. It was the Swede’s fourth win of the year and he now has a total of ten podium finishes from the 14 races to date.

Beganovic is now on 220 points, extending his lead over the second-placed driver to 41 points. “It was a good weekend,” commented Dino. “It was very important to get back to where we should be and the win in Race 1 is a great result in that regard. It was also important to make a statement on track after a difficult weekend in Hungary and with the third place as well in Race 2, I can go into the summer break in a relaxed frame of mind.”

Race-1. The first race of the Belgian weekend saw Beganovic make the most of pole position, leading into the first corner and he was still in front going into Les Combes, fending off the advances of Gabriele Mini. He immediately pulled out a gap which meant his pursuers could not slipstream him. His charge was halted on the 14th and final lap when the red flags came out after a spin for Victor Bernier, bringing the race to a premature end.

Race-2. Beganovic started the final race at Spa from third place. The Safety Car came out almost immediately because of two incidents and once the race resumed, Dino attacked and passed his team mate Aron in the Les Combes braking area. At half distance, they both had to give best to Bortoleto and from then on Beganovic opted not to take any risks, controlling the gap to Aron to finish on the podium. The race ended behind the Safety Car following a crash two laps before full distance.

Break. Following the Spa-Francorchamps weekend, the Formula Regional championship now has a long break prior to racing resuming at Spielberg over the weekend of 10/11 September.