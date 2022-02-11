Formula 4 UAE: Wharton back on track in Dubai alongside Camara

For the fourth round of the Formula 4 UAE championship, James Wharton is back in action, having sat out the previous round. Alongside him is Rafael Camara, who did brilliantly last weekend.

The Formula 4 UAE championship continues apace with the fourth of five rounds again taking place at the Dubai Autodrome, before competitors head off to Yas Marina for the final round on 19 and 20 February. The Ferrari Driver Academy will benefit from the return of James Wharton this weekend, who was outstanding in the first of the rounds in Dubai, when he won three of the four races.



The return. Having missed last weekend’s round, Wharton will join Rafael Camara who did very well in Round 3, taking two wins and a pole position. For both of them, this will be their third weekend racing a single-seater, as they continue their apprenticeship that has gone extremely well so far.



Up to expectations. “Last weekend, Camara responded very well, demonstrating good progress as he was a front runner in qualifying and in the races,” said the head of the Ferrari Driver Academy, Marco Matassa. “It’s an important step forward, which bodes well for the coming rounds. We are also pleased that Wharton is back on track. The last time he raced, he too produced a quality performance and it will be very interesting to see what this weekend brings. These are two very young but clearly talented guys taking their first steps in single-seaters and so far they have definitely lived up to expectations.”



Programme. The last of three weekends in Dubai kicks off with a double qualifying session at 8.40 local (5.40 CET), followed by Race 1 at 12.35 (9.35 CET). Race 2 is at 15.20 local (11.20 CET.) On Sunday Race 3 gets underway at 11 local (8 CET) while the fourth and final race starts at 16.25 (13.25 CET).

