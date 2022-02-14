Formula 4 UAE: Camara flies in Dubai

In the third weekend of Formula 4 UAE at the Dubai Autodrome, Rafael Camara was on brilliant form, taking three wins. James Wharton scored points.

16-year-old Brazilian Rafael Camara did exceptionally well in the fourth round of the Formula 4 UAE series. The Ferrari Driver Academy student took three wins and a pole position, the outstanding driver of the weekend. The Brazilian is thus now third in the championship on 165 points, despite having had to miss the opening round.



Exceeding expectations. “It was an exceptional weekend,” commented Camara. “I pleased with the overall performance, both in qualifying where I took one pole, and in the races. I never thought I could win three races, but the pace was really good and I am getting more and more used to the car. The work we are doing with the FDA and the Prema team is paying off and now I can’t wait to be back on track next week in Abu Dhabi.” Camara totally dominated the three races that he won. He started the first one from pole, leading to the flag, while in Races 2 and 4, he fought hard to take the lead. In Race 3 however, he got stuck in traffic, although he still managed to score points, finishing ninth.



The return of James. James Wharton was back on track in Dubai, having missed the previous round. The 15 year old Australian finished fourth in the last race, with points also for eighth in Race 1 and tenth in Race 3. Wharton is sixth in the standings on 131 points.

