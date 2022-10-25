This year’s Italian Formula 4 championship came to an end this weekend at Mugello. The Ferrari Driver Academy’s Rafael Camara finished his third season in single-seaters third in the standings.

This year’s Formula 4 series was action-packed and closely contested. At the final round at the Mugello circuit, the three FDA drivers consolidated their positions in the classification. Brazil’s Rafael Camara finished fifth in the first race and third in the second, accumulating 25 points which meant he maintained third place in the standings. “Before my first season in single-seaters, I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to adapt to this new discipline in a short space of time,” commented Rafael. “Then it got off to a very good start in the UAE series and that gave me the confidence to tackle the Italian championship. I had no previous experience to rely on, but in the end, I think we had some good races and most importantly I think I have made a lot of progress with each passing race.” Camara was second in the rookie classification, two places ahead of James Wharton. Both standings have been topped by Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

James. James picked up 16 points in Mugello which meant the 16 year old Australian was fifth in the championship. “My season was made up of highs and lows,” reckoned James. “I took a couple of wins in the rookie category, as well as a few podiums. Overall, it’s been a good season, even if it did not quite match my expectations, partly because of a bit of bad luck. But I’m happy all the same and I can wait to tackle what comes next.”

Maya. Maya Weug won the women’s category, ending this season by securing her ninth points finish of the year at Mugello. She has made consistent progress and has been racing at a higher level than in 2021. Maya was fourteenth in the final standings out of a field of over 40 drivers.

Race-1. Camara started the first race of the weekend from the fifth row of the grid, with Weug 15th and Wharton 36th. All three got badly caught out when double yellow flags were waved in the second sector during the key moment in qualifying. Camara was eighth first time across the stripe, with Weug tenth and Wharton 25th, thanks to a great start, but he had to retire soon after. Camara continued to move up the order after a safety car period, taking the chequered flag in fifth place, while Weug was 15th.

Race-2. A front row start for Camara, with Weug tenth just ahead of Wharton. Rafael moved up to second off the line, while Wharton made up three places to be eighth. There were two Safety Car periods and at the second restart Alex Dunne slipstreamed Camara and passed him for second place. The closing stages were exciting, with Wharton getting as high as seventh, while Weug fought her way up to ninth.

Race-3. The final race of the season at Mugello saw Camara start from pole position, with Weug 11th and Wharton in 14th. The Brazilia was unlucky, hit at the first corner by Alex Dunne, who was given a drive-through for his troubles, while after the ensuing safety car, Weug was ninth, ahead of Amand and Whartin. The Australian fought his way up the order all the way to fifth at the flag. Maya’s top speed was not great and that cost her time so that she finished in 15th place.