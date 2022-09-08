After a long break of over two months, the Italian Formula 4 championship resumes this weekend, with Rafael Camara, James Wharton and Maya Weug very well prepared for the Austrian round.

It’s time to fire up the engines again after the long break which began on 3 July after the last round in Vallelunga. The Italian Formula 4 season is finally ready to get back on track this weekend at Spielberg. The 4.318 kilometre Austrian track with its ten corners, is usually a venue that has produced a great show in the Formula 4 category, with close fought and spectacular racing.



On a roll. Rafael Camara is set to continue his first season in the category and so far he has been on a roll. In the 12 races to date, the Brazilian Ferrari Driver Academy student has two wins, five second places and a third to his name, which sees him lie second in the classification.

In search of redemption and confirmation. This is also James Wharton’s first season in single-seaters. The 16 year old Australian has made it to the podium in every round and after four events, he is fourth in the standings. Maya Weug is also having a good season, finishing in the top -10 six times and she currently lies 12th out of a field of 43 drivers.

Intense finale. “We are ready for the final part of a very demanding championship,” commented the head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “We have been tackling this season with a group of very young drivers and they are making progress with each passing race. The remaining rounds on the calendar will be an opportunity to consolidate that work even more, starting with the event in Spielberg. Camara can aim for a great end to the season and he has already proved to be a winner, now he just needs to be consistent. For Wharton the goal is to transform his undoubtedly good potential into results, an important step which also involves knowing when to grasp opportunities. Maya has made a big leap forward compared to 2021 and the work she has done is bringing results, and in her case too, the aim for now is to be more consistent.”

Programme. The weekend action starts on Friday afternoon with two 20 minute qualifying sessions at 14.15 and 14.45 local time. Race 1 is on Saturday at 9.10, followed by the second one at 14.45. Race 3 gets underway on Sunday at 10.35 while the fourth and final race of the weekend starts at 17.25.