Fittipaldi’s first points in FIA Formula 3

The Brazilian fought back from a disappointing qualifying to take his first Formula3 points with two strong drives.

The first round of the FIA Formula 3 championship ended today at the Austrian circuit. It was a special weekend for Enzo Fittipaldi, back behind the wheel after a long lockdown, making his series debut with the HWA Racelab team. It was a tough one as the Ferrari Driver Academy student had an unlucky qualifying, when his DRS malfunctioned and he was 29th on the grid.

Race-1. If qualifying had not lived up to expectations, Enzo was still determined to make his mark in this first weekend in Formula 3. In the first race he shot up the order, making up 11 places from 29th to 18th. He was quick and consistent proving that the Brazilian was getting on really well with the car.

Race-2. The positive trend continued in the second race of the first round in Austria. Enzo started 18th and again came through the field to finish ninth, giving him his first two points in the category, thanks to no fewer than 20 overtaking moves over the two races. Enzo won’t have too long to wait to be back on track as the second round gets underway at this same Spielberg track in five dats time. The Brazilian will be hoping to capitalise on this experience which certainly bodes well for the rest of a very busy season.