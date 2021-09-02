Formula 3. Leclerc back on track at Zandvoort

Five days on from the Spa-Francorchamps weekend, Arthur Leclerc is back on track at Zandvoort for the sixth and penultimate round of the 2021 Formula 3 Championship.



After the summer break, the Formula 3 calendar is now going through its busiest time, with back-to-back races in Spa and Zandvoort. The Belgian event proved difficult for everyone because of the constant rain, which never left up over the entire weekend.

Balance. Leclerc came away with two tenth places which did not match the Monegasque’s expectations. “We managed to score points after a problematic start to the weekend,” commented Arthur. “That was down to the work with the team between Saturday and Sunday, which saw us improve the car’s handling. I am happy about that, but now my mind is already focussed on the Zandvoort weekend.”

New challenge. “In a weekend that was difficult in all respects, Arthur displayed a very professional approach and attitude, working closely with the team to improve the handling of the car, following on from a less than optimal qualifying,” said head of the Ferrari Driver Academy, Marco Matassa. “Unfortunately last weekend the bad weather played a major part, making it difficult to evaluate the drivers’ performance, but Zandvoort presents an opportunity to run in less extreme conditions than in Spa. The track is technical and demanding, so we can expect it to be a new challenge.”

Previously at Zandvoort. Leclerc has driven at the Dutch track at the wheel of a Formula 4 car in 2019, when he finished second. The track has recently undergone several changes, but the traditional layout is more or less the same, which means it is very quick with small run-off areas and only one overtaking opportunity at turn 1.

Programme. The Dutch weekend gets underway with free practice at 10.05 on Friday, followed by qualifying at 13.50. Saturday’s action begins with Race 1, at 10.35 followed by the second one at 17.55. The final act of the weekend is Race 3, which starts at 10.45 on Sunday.