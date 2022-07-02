The five week break is over. The FIA Formula 3 championship is back in action with the fourth round of the season marking the start of a particularly busy schedule over the next few weeks.

The scheduled break in the 2022 Formula 3 season is now over and this weekend, Silverstone hosts a round followed one week later by another in Spielberg. Arthur Leclerc and Oliver Bearman will tackle a busy part of the season having prepared carefully during the break with the support of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Arthur. Leclerc is on the hunt for his first won of the year, in what is a closely contested championship. Currently he is fifth in the series on 43 points, just 19 off the leader so anything is possible. Last year, Formula 3 did not race at Silverstone, so this will be Arthur’s debut at this historic English track.

Oliver. This is Bearman’s first season in Formula 3, a championship which is generally regarded as being far from easy for a rookie. Oliver broke the ice, making it to the podium with a second place finish in Bahrain, followed by two further points finishes. He currently lies seventh on 27 points.

Opportunity. “I know our drivers cannot wait to go racing again,” commented the head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “For Arthur it’s a chance to make up for the previous round in Barcelona which did not live up to his expectations. It will be his first time racing at Silverstone, but Arthur has often shown that he can deal well with this situation. Oliver can count on knowing the track, but as a rookie in this category, he is working on finding the right feeling with a car that is far from easy to drive. During the break we concentrated on performance in Race 1, a race in which, to date, there have been some highs and lows, but he is undoubtedly making progress with every lap he drives. For him, the championship restarting is an opportunity to continue to mature, gradually raising the bar of his expectations.”