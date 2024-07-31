Formula 3: Beganovic wins in Spa

Spa-Francorchamps marked the end of a busy time with five rounds in the space of six weeks for competitors in the Formula 3 championship that ends on the first weekend of September at Monza. Seven drivers are still in the fight for the title and Dino Beganovic is up to sixth on 100 points. “It was a very busy weekend,” he said. “I think the whole team is making a great effort with the result that all three Prema team drivers are in the hunt for the championship. Now we have the summer break, but I’ll be ready to get back on track in great shape for the final round of the season.”

Debut. Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy student Tuukka Taponen made his Formula 3 debut in Belgium, called up at the last minute by the ART team and he was always in the top half of the time sheets, clearly adapting well in extremely challenging track conditions. “I didn’t know the team, the car or the tyres,” commented the Finn. “But the team did all they could for me for my Formula 3 debut. I didn’t set myself any goals, just trying to go quicker with every lap and enjoying the experience. Sixth place in free practice run in the rain and 13th in qualifying were good results. I wasn’t particularly lucky in the two races and I’m sorry I wasn’t able to give something back to the team for the nice welcome they gave me and all their hard work to ensure I was in the best possible shape.”

Sprint Race. As usual qualifying was rather hectic, with Beganovic 12th quickest and Taponen 13th. For the Sprint the rookie was given a three place penalty for impeding another driver while Beganovic started from pole, but he spun the rear wheels, losing the lead to Gabriele Mini. On lap 4, two of them behind the Safety Car, Dino retook the lead with a spectacular move round the outside at Les Combes, after which he held off Mini without making any mistakes. “I am pleased with this win as it was run in difficult condition,” said Dino. “I didn’t get off the line well but I liked the way I retook the lead. From then on I concentrated on managing the race, which wasn’t simple, but I’d say it all went very well. I am happy for myself and for the team as the result is good for both of us.” Taponen finished his first Formula 3 outing in 14th place, just four seconds off the points zone.

Feature Race. Beganovic maintained 12th place off the line while Taponen, who started 13th, was slowed by a multi-car collision going into La Source. On lap 3, Martinius Stenshorne got out of shape and, in trying to avoid him, Taponen spun, hitting the rear of the other car, thus bringing both their races to a premature end. The incident brought out the Safety Car for four laps, before having to make yet another appearance on lap 7 following another crash. It was a very scrappy race with a third Safety Car required on lap 10, the race only resuming for the final two laps. Beganovic made up one place, eleventh past the chequered flag.