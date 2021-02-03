Formula 3 Asian Series: Dino Beganovic back on track at Yas Marina

The Formula 3 Asian Series kicked off last week in Dubai and this weekend the second round takes place at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi. The first race takes place tomorrow.

Close racing. Judging by the racing in Dubai, this should be another exciting weekend as the drivers are closely matched and accomplished. Formula 2 driver Guanyu Zhou heads the classification on 50 points ahead of Formula 3 racer Pierre-Louis Chovet on 49, with Ferrari Driver Academy member Dino Beganovic third on 46. In Dubai, six different drivers made it to the podium in a series which gives youngsters a chance to shine.

A good start for Dino. On his debut in this series, Beganovic was immediately on the pace, with two second place finishes in the last two Dubai races, while racing against more experienced rivals such as Zhou, Jehan Daruvala and Roy Nissany, all of whom are due to race in Formula 2 this year and Chovet, who has plenty of experience in Formula Regional and Formula 3.

Maturity. Dino enjoyed a trouble free first round, running at a good pace and read the races well. This will serve him well when he debuts in Formula Regional later this year, having had his first taste of single-seaters in the 2020 Italian Formula 4 series.

Programme. The first race takes place in Abu Dhabi tomorrow at 15.45 local, 13.45 CET. The last two races are run on Friday at 9.20 (7.20 CET) and 12.10 (10.10 CET).