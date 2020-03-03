Encouraging test for Fittipaldi in FIA Formula 3

The 30 drivers enrolled in this year’s FIA Formula 3 championship have been on track in Bahrain, along with their Formula 2 colleagues, for a three day pre-season test ahead of the first race which will also take place here at the Sakhir Circuit on 21 and 22 March. Last year, Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) students Robert Shwartzman and Marcus Armstrong finished first and second in the category and this year, the academy is represented by Enzo Fittipaldi.

New adventure. After racing in Formula Regional, the 18 year-old Brazilian is ready to tackle a new adventure in this very competitive series. In Sakhir, Fittipaldi drove his HWA Racelab team’s 2020 Dallara Formula 3 car for the first time. He completed 200 laps over the three days, an impressive mileage, which meant he was able to gradually get to grips with the car.



First quick laps. Fittipaldi posted his best lap of the test during a qualifying simulation on the final day. His time of 1’46”877 was the sixth fastest time overall. In the afternoon, he was unable to improve, because traffic on the warm-up lap meant he did not get the tyres up to temperature. His race simulations were very encouraging, showing impressive progress, as he did well in terms of tyre management.



Analysis. Enzo’s next task is to analyse the raft of data acquired from this session, because in just two weeks, it will already be time to tackle the first round of the long 2020 season.





Enzo Fittipaldi - Team HWA Racelab





Day 1: 1’48”065 (50)



Day 2: 1’47”538 (80)



Day 3: 1’46”877 (70)





Number of laps in brackets





