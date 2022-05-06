After a great start to the season in Monza, in which Dino Beganovic took a win and a second place, the Ferrari Driver Academy student will be racing at Imola this weekend, the track where he secured his first single-seater win back in 2020.

A fortnight ago, at the opening round of this year’s European Formula Regional Championship, Dino Beganovic shot straight to the top of the standings with a win in Race 1 and a second place finish in Race 2. This all followed on from a successful showing in pre-season testing.



Favourite track. The level of competition was high with no fewer than 37 very ambitious drivers lining up for that first round. Beganovic leads on 43 points as he heads to Imola, where the now 18 year old Swede took his first single-seater win in 2020, during his debut season in Formula 4. “We are pleased with the way Beganovic has started the season,” said Marco Matassa, Head of the Ferrari Driver Academy. “We knew the potential was there, but it’s always vital to translate that into results and Dino did that perfectly in Monza. He was very quick in qualifying and was a front-runner all weekend, making no mistakes. This is going to be another competitive weekend at a track he knows very well. It won’t be a walk in the park, but we can expect him to be on the pace.”



Programme. The action at Imola starts on Friday with free practice, while qualifying, split into two sessions for Groups A and B will establish the grid for Race 1 which gets underway at 18.05. On Sunday, qualifying is at 09.00, followed by Race 2 at 15.20.

