Late this afternoon, the Ferrari Driver Academy’s Scouting World Finals came to an end. Six youngsters from around the world took part in the hope of being accepted into the Maranello marque’s programme for aspiring racing drivers, the ultimate goal being to find the champions of the future who will race for the team in Formula 1.

Evaluation tests. The six youngsters singled out by scouting partners ACISport, Tony Kart, Motorsport Australia and Escuderia Telmex took part in five days of intensive evaluation, which tested their physical abilities, attitude and mental aptitude required to be a professional sportsperson both on and off the track. The six were Viktor Gustafsson, Nikita Bedrin and Charlie Wurz from European countries, the Australians Marcos Flack and James Wharton and the Mexican Santiago Ramos Reynoso. They also had sessions in the simulator and the last two days were given over to driving at Fiorano at the wheel of a Formula 4 car fitted with the Pirelli tyres used in the Italian championship.

Selection. The youngsters have now headed back home and are awaiting the FDA’s decision, which will be made known in a couple of weeks. The experts will now analyse the practical and theory test results and decide if any of the group have what it takes to join the Academy.



