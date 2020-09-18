Dino Beganovic swaps Austria and Spielberg for Germany and Hockenheim this weekend when he returns to the heat of action in ADAC Formel 4. Just days after competing in the Italian F4 Championship last week, Beganovic prepares to make his second guest appearance of the season in the corresponding German series at Hockenheim. It marks the Ferrari Driver Academy member’s second outing in German F4, the Swede having previously contested the Nürburgring round last month.

Known track. “It’s good to be back in the car again so soon after Spielberg,” says Dino Beganovic. “We set fastest lap in one of the races there, so the pace is evident, and hopefully I can convert it into some strong results at Hockenheim. I’ve had one test there, so I know the track quite well, and I think it will be well-suited for some really close and tight racing this weekend.”

Programme. Action in Germany begins on Friday with practice and qualifying. As always in Formula 4, three races are to be staged across the meeting: two on Saturday and one on Sunday. Live streaming will be made available at www.dinoracing.se for all three races. The weather forecast for the weekend predicts unusually favourable late-summer conditions, with temperatures expected to reach nearly 30 degrees C.