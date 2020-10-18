F4: Beganovic seventh, gaining experience

Dino Beganovic was one of the protagonists of the Italian Formula 4 championship at Monza this weekend. The Swedish Ferrari Driver Academy student drove very well in all three races, even if the first two did not deliver the sort of result he deserved.

Race-1. In Saturday’s race, Dino proved adept at slipstreaming, moving up to fourth in a race which featured the top ten all within less than three seconds of each other. Unfortunately, the Prema Powerteam driver made a mistake, riding the kerb at the exit to of the Ascari chicane which pushed him wide into another competitor, damaging his own car and dropping down the order.

Race-2. On Sunday morning, Dino was again in the thick of it, between 6th and 10th places for the entire race. With two laps to go, at the restart after a Safety Car period, the Swede was hit and spun round at the first chicane, and finished 15th.



Race-3. Having gained some experience during his first two races at Monza, in a single-seater, Dino at the start of Sunday’s concluding Race-3 found himself squeezed off the track at the start, falling to 25th. Not one to surrender, he was able to recover and to finish seventh just 2”7 off the winner, setting the fastest lap in the process. His meagre points haul means Dino drops from fifth to sixth in the championship, but it’s still encouraging in his first season out of karts. The next round is on 21 and 22 November at Imola.

