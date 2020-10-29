F3: final 2020 test session ends at Jerez

As the chequered flag fell at Jerez de la Frontera at the end of testing, it brought the curtain down on this year’s Formula 3 season. This final official session of the year was run over two days at the Spanish track, giving next year’s driver-team line-ups a first shakedown.

Two youngsters. Representing the Ferrari Driver Academy at Jerez were Arthur Leclerc and Enzo Fittipaldi. For the 20 year old Monegasque, driving for the Prema team, this was his second time at the wheel of a Formula 3 car after having his first run two weeks ago in Barcelona. The lap times proved he was getting to grips with the car and making progress with each lap driven.



Second and ninth. Leclerc was second fastest on the first day with a 1’29”976 and ninth quickest on the final day in 1’29”516. Arthur actually had to abort his qualifying simulation on the second morning when the track was at its quickest, when the session was red flagged. Back on track with the tyres not in ideal condition, he still set a good time. Overall, Leclerc covered 120 laps over the two days without making any mistakes and working through the whole programme set out by the team.



153 laps. Fittipaldi also put in the miles, doing 153 laps over the two days. The 19 year old Brazilian was driving with the HWA Racelab team. He was sixth fastest on the first day in 1’30”202, getting down to 1’29”558 on the second, which put him tenth quickest over the test as a whole.



See you in 2021. With track action over for the year, Formula 3 will be back on track next season with the dates of the pre-season test sessions to be announced in the coming weeks.

