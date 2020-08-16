F3: best result of the season for Fittipaldi

Enzo Fittipaldi had a good weekend at the sixth round of the Formula 3 season at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit. He did well in qualifying and then finished eighth in Race-2, his best result so far.

Saturday. For the first of the two races, the Brazilian put his HWA Racelab car on 15th spot on the grid, confirming yet again that he is making good progress in the crucial session that is qualifying. In the race, Fittipaldi had a long battle with Lirim Zendeli (Trident) and with his team-mate Jack Doohan, eventually crossing the line in 13th place.

Sunday. In Race-2, Enzo made an almost perfect start, passing several cars to get up as high as eighth, at which point the Safety Car came out following an accident involving Leonardo Pulcini, Dennis Hauger, Max Fewtrell and Olli Caldwell. The Brazilian stayed on the tail of Liam Lawson, while holding off Germany’s David Beckmann to finish eighth, his best result of the season.

In Belgium. The championship now takes a short break until the last weekend in August, with two races on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 at the Belgian circuit of Spa-Francorchamps.