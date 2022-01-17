Camara and Wharton racing in UAE Formula 4

Rafael Camara and James Wharton are about to get their 2022 season underway, racing in the UAE Formula 4 championship, the series running over five consecutive weekends at the Abu Dhabi and Dubai circuits, starting this coming weekend.

Programmes. Camara joined the FDA following his performance at the Scouting World Finals last October, having been put forward by scouting partner Escuderia Telmex. The Brazilian thus makes his debut as a Ferrari Driver Academy member, taking part in all rounds of this series. James Wharton is tackling just the first two rounds of the championship. The Australian won the first Ferrari Driver Academy selection process and this will be his first time racing single-seaters as part of the programme for Ferrari youngsters.

Different teams, the same spirit. Both drivers will be working with the Prema team, although in James’ case the team name is Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema. On the same card at this weekend’s first round at Yas Marina is the Formula Regional Asia championship, in which two other FDA drivers, Dino Beganovic and Arthur Leclerc are also taking part.