Bearman determined to make his mark

Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy’s Oliver Bearman is one of the favourites to take the title in his second season in Formula 2, with track action starting a day earlier than usual, this Thursday in Bahrain.

14 rounds, 28 races, across 13 countries in Europe, Australia and the Middle East, the Formula 2 season gets underway this weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit and ends at the Yas Marina circuit on 8 December. 18 year old Englishman Oliver Bearman is contesting his second year in the category, again with the Prema team. In his rookie year, he took four wins.

Pumped. 2024 will be a very important year for Ollie as he is one of the favourites to take the title and there will be plenty of pressure to go with that expectation. It’s all part of the learning process and something that was covered as part of his work in Maranello in preparing for the season. “I can’t wait to get started and I think I am well prepared,” commented Bearman. “It will be important to get off on the right foot and get strong results right from the start as that will be the key to having a good season.” A fortnight ago, the Formula 2 field had three days of testing at the Sakhir track to try the new car for the first time, which is not very much time at all to get used to it. “Our testing was very useful,” continued Bearman. “Obviously, the aim was to learn as much as possible about how the new car behaves. It wasn’t easy but we made solid progress over the three days and once it was over, we spent a lot of time studying the data. I’m keen to get back on track to see how good a job we have done.”

Programme

Thursday

12.05 local (10.05 CET) Free practice

16.44 (14.55 CET) Qualifying

Friday

17.15 (15.15 CET) Sprint Race

Saturday

13.30 (11.30 CET) Feature Race