Bearman and Beganovic ready for Monaco

A few days on from Imola, it’s time for the most glamorous weekend on the Formula 2 and Formula 3 calendar and both Ollie Bearman and Dino Beganovic are hoping for a strong showing on the Monaco street circuit.

The Formula 2 and 3 teams have just had time to regroup and prepare for the most iconic track on the calendar in the Principality of Monaco. Over the year, its appeal has never waned and even the youngsters are keen on it, including Dino Beganovic. The Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy student haws a strong record here having won the Formula Regional race in 2022, going on to come second last year in Formula 3. “I can’t wait to get on track,” said the Swede, hardly able to control his enthusiasm. “I’ve got great memories from Monaco in terms of results, but what I really like is the feeling you get when driving the track. It’s a different sort of buzz here to the other tracks and it’s difficult to explain, but you definitely feel it.” This is the fourth round of the Formula 3 season and no clear hierarchy has yet to emerge among the leading drivers. Currently, Dino is third, seven points off the leader and is hoping to make a step forward in Monaco.

Formula 2. This will be Oliver Bearman’s second time racing in Monaco, although his debut last year did not go so well, but he has all he needs to do well this time. In Imola, his engine stalled during the Feature Race pit stop, ruining a race which he had led thanks to a great start from second on the grid. Here in the Principality, the key to a good race result is a strong showing in qualifying. Ollie was on pole in Jeddah and second quickest in Imola, proof that he has the pace of a single flying lap and that’s a good sign going into Friday’s qualifying, with the 22 drivers split into two groups of 11.

Programme. Formula 2 action starts with 45 minutes of free practice on Thursday at 15.00. Qualifying on Friday, is split into the A and B groups as always here, starting at 15.10 The Sprint Race is on Saturday at 14.15, with the Feature Race at 09.40 on Sunday. The Formula 3 drivers have free practice on Thursday at 13.10, followed by qualifying at 11.05 on Friday. The Sprint Race is on Saturday at 10.45, with the Feature Race on Sunday at 08.00. All times CEST.