Arthur Leclerc in Formula 3 with Prema in 2021

Monegasque Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) talent Arthur Leclerc is set for another step up the ladder of his racing career. The runner-up in this year’s European Formula Regional championship will make his Formula 3 debut next season, while staying with the Prema team that ran him this year.

In-house head to head. Arthur won more races than anyone else in Formula Regional this season, the 20 year old taking six victories, 15 podiums and eight pole positions, coming second just a few points behind team-mate and fellow academy driver Gianluca Petecof. These results combined with an encouraging showing in the two tests in which he took part in 2020, have led his management and Prema to opt for F3 in 2021.

An exciting year ahead. Next year will be Arthur’s fourth in single-seaters. He did two years in Formula 4, the first in the French championship, the second in the much more competitive German one in which he finished third, then this year came Formula Regional. Now, Leclerc has 21 races in prospect, three per weekend, the rounds taking place alongside Formula 1 and he will be up against some of the most promising youngsters in the world.