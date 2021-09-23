Another step forward for Mick Schumacher

The Uralkali Haas F1 Team announced today that Mick Schumacher will continue to drive for the American team in 2022. The Ferrari Driver Academy driver will therefore tackle the season which will see the most radical changes to the regulations that the sport has ever seen, with the same team with which he made his debut.

“In his first season in Formula 1, Mick confirmed the qualities and abilities that had characterised the early stages of his career to date,” commented Laurent Mekies, Scuderia Ferrari Racing Director. “Speed determination, a strong work ethic and a desire and ability to learn are some of the qualities that have stood out during his time with our Academy and in his first year with Haas. We are very confident that he will continue to make even more progress in a team that shares his ambitions.”

“By being part of the Formula 1 field, I’m already living my dream,” commented Mick. “So far, the first year with Haas has been very exciting and instructive. I’m sure I can bring all the experience I’ve gained into the coming year. New technical regulations, the impressive ambition of the entire Haas F1 team and of course the support of Ferrari, I believe this will bring us closer to the field in 2022 season and will be able to fight for points. I’m looking forward to being part of a team that is getting stronger and I’ll do everything I can from my side to move us forward. Finally, I want to thank the Ferrari Driver Academy for the faith it has shown in me for so many years.”