Tonizza on the podium at SRO Grand Final

Before heading off for London and the second round of the F1 Esports Pro Series 2019, David Tonizza was competing in the last round of the SRO E-Sports GT Series in Barcelona. He finished a brilliant second at the wheel of the Ferrari Driver Academy Esports Team’s Ferrari 488 GT3.

On site. The race took place in the Catalan city at the same time that it was hosting the final round of the Blancpain Endurance Series, the benchmark for GT3 cars. Tonizza, who now goes by the pseudonym of “Tonzilla,” had previously taken part in other races in this championship, before joining the Ferrari Driver Academy team for the season finale. In that, he showed his class and versatility fighting against the most accomplished sim drivers to bring home a second place behind Mercedes driver Kamil Frankzak.

Laurito. Amos Laurito was out of luck, having been competitive throughout the decisive race of the event, in which he even set the fastest race lap, but he was hit by a rival who got his braking point wrong. The SRO E-Sports GT Series is now over until next season.