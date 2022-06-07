Tonizza aims to break Nürburgring jinx along with Pawlowski

The Mobileye GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Series is back in action one month on from the race at Zandvoort, with round 3 taking place on the Nurburgring track where David Tonizza will be keen to shake off his jinx. Last year, the Italian sim driver had nothing but trouble when racing on this layout, losing the title in this very championship with a less than sparkling race on German soil.

Leader. This season, “Tonzilla,” as the Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team driver has been known for several years now in the sim racing world, has worked even harder to get on top of the demanding Eifel track. The series has reached the mid-point of the season and David leads by a single point from Daire McCormack (Munster Rugby Gaming) and is 11 ahead of James Baldwin (Veloce). So far he has twice finished second and he is out to get that first win of the season. Alongside Tonizza’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020 number 95car will be the 14 car of Kamil Pawlowski. The young Pole was unlucky on his debut in Misano, but came back with a good sixth place in Zandvoort to secure his first points.

Programme. The race starts tomorrow at 21.00 and runs for an hour. It can be viewed on the SRO platforms: www.youtube.com/gtworld and www.twitch.tv/sromotorsports.