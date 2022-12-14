F1 Esports Pro Championship: Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team aiming to end on a high note

The Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team is all set to give it everything to end the 2022 F1 Esports Series Pro Championship on a high. The final round runs from today until Friday and once again, all three of the team’s drivers – Brendon Leigh, David Tonizza and Fabrizio Donoso – will get behind the wheel for at least one race.



Three of the best loved tracks. The venues for this fourth and final round are three of the most popular World Championship tracks outside Europe. Racing the F1-75s at Suzuka Circuit will be Brendon Leigh, who finished brilliant third in the Austin race in round 3, and Fabrizio Donoso and this pairing also races tomorrow in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. On Friday, Donoso makes way for David Tonizza who has prepared specifically for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit.



Programme. Qualifying, using the F1 2022 game platform, gets underway today at 15.05 CET with the qualifying session and the race at 18.50. Tomorrow and Friday qualifying will be at 16.30, while the race build-up begins at 20.30, with the start at 20.50. The live action can be seen on Formula 1’s YouTube channel and on the FerrariEsports Facebook page.

Brendon Leigh, Sim Driver #72

The final races are upon us, We’ve grown immensely as a team over the season. We have an opportunity to end the year on a high! That’s what we intend to do, Personally I’d like to thank the whole team for the countless hours of hard work, support and dedication that has gone into putting our best selves on track.

Fabrizio Donoso, Sim Driver #8

The final event is here, the goal is to finish on a high and I am sure we can do that with the team. We are very pumped and motivated to do well. Looking at the championship standings, it will be very tactical, so we will be ready with the team to go for every opportunity.

David Tonizza, Sim Driver #95

For this final event we have had a lot of time to train and perfect every little detail, and the goal is to end the season in style and we are aiming high.