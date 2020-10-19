Ferrari Hublot Esports Series: Nürburgring Lacombe and Koch race to victory

Yesterday, the iconic German Nürburgring hosted the third stage of the Ferrari Hublot Esports Series. Drivers in the PRO and AM Championships took part in two nail-biting and dramatic races.
The results of Sunday’s races are now in:
The winner of the PRO Series race, again, was Arnaud Lacombe, able to start from the pole position and keep the first place for the entire race. The French esports driver with today’s win scores an incredible treble, securing the passage to the November’s Finals. Polish Kamil Pawlowski ended up in second place, while Italian Giovanni De Salvo gained the third step of the podium.
Then it was time for the AM Championship drivers: race started with a big surprise, when Italian Marco Panero, one of the top drivers until now, went out of the race during the first lap. This opened the doors to German driver Jarno Koch, who stormed his home-race dominating the opponents from the very beginning to the end of the race. Behind him three drivers were involved in a real battle for the podium: Italian Leonardo D’Alcamo in the end finished in second place, while Gianfranco Giglioli (Venezuela) came up in third place.
The final batch of finalists will be decided on Sunday 25 October thanks to the fourth and final round of the Championships at the Belgian Spa Francorchamps circuit. In total 24 sim riders will take part in the Grand Final event, and only one driver in with the chance of clinching the life-changing prize - a seat in the official Ferrari esports team. Will it be an amateur or a professional? The drama is hotting up!
The live broadcasts for all the races of the series can be followed on the Official Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook channels, and feature expert commentary by Nicki Shields, pit lane reporter for the FIA Formula E Championship, and Paul Jeffrey, Sim Racing expert, journalist and voice of companies such as Sro Esports and Race Department.
Check out the Nürburgring PRO and AM races on the official Youtube channel:
Race calendar:
25 October 2020: PRO Series & AM Series Championship - Spa Francorchamps
6-7 November 2020: PRO & AM Series Finals
