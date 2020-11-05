Disappointment for FDA Hublot Esports Team at Spielberg

The Ferrari Driver Academy Hublot Esports Team was out of luck again at the race held tonight at Spielberg, home to the Austrian Grand Prix round of the F1 Esports Series 2020. In the end the Italian team only scored one point with David Tonizza.

Qualifying. Tonizza and Bonito fared very differently in qualifying: Enzo was knocked out in Q1 and had to start from 18th, while David made it to Q3, but made a small mistake on his quickest lap so he had to settle for ninth.

Start. “Tonzilla” started on Medium tyres and made up some places off the line and Bonito moved up to 15th, but just as the drivers on Softs started to make the obligatory pit stop, Tonizza was hit by a McLaren on lap 9, spinning at turn 4, losing several places until he was running behind Bonito in 12th place.

Closing stages. The two men pitted on lap 12 and 13, with David rejoining 13th and Enzo 16th. In the closing stages, “Tonzilla” finished 10th while Bonito was 11th in what was the worst round for this still new FDA Hublot Esports team. At least it’s now behind them and the F1 Esports Series drivers will be back in action on the simulators on 18 and 19 November for the races in Great Britain, Belgium and Italy.