Filip Presnajder joins FDA Hublot Esports Team

Sim driver Filip Presnajder is joining the FDA Hublot Esports Team. The Slovakian driver, born in 2002, was picked by the Italian team during last night’s Pro Draft Event. He will therefore line up with the pairing that finished second in last year’s teams’ classification, the Italians, reigning world champion David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito, who joined the team in March.

Chosen from 237,000. Presnajder has always been keen on motorsport and Formula 1 in particular. His first game was F1 2010, while his first steering wheel was a Thrustmaster Ferrari Red Legend, proof that the Maranello marque was destined to be in his future. He has sim raced professionally since 2017 but before then he did some real racing in karts and was keen on other sports, playing football for a junior team.

Championship. The 2020 F1 Esports Series gets underway on 14 and 15 October and comprises 12 races, three per event, using the F1 2020 game.

2020 calendar

14 October – Bahrain, Sakhir

14 October – Vietnam, Hanoi

15 October – China, Shanghai

4 November – Netherlands, Zandvoort

4 November – Canada, Montreal

5 November – Austria, Spielberg

18 November – Great Britain, Silverstone

18 November – Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps

19 November – Italy, Monza

9 December – Japan, Suzuka

9 December – Mexico, Mexico City

10 December – Brazil, Interlagos





Marco Matassa Team Principal FDA Hublot Esports Team

"We are pleased to announce that we have completed our driver line-up and welcome Filip Presnajder to our team.

He is very young and quick and, having followed his progress for a while now, we believe he has great potential. So he could make an important contribution to the team’s efforts to win the constructors’ title, which looks like being very close this year."





Filip Presnajder Sim Driver

"It’s a great privilege for me to join a team which is part of Ferrari, one of the best known marques in the world of motorsport.

I want to thank the FDA Hublot Esports Team for having given me this opportunity and I will do my best to pay them back with the right results. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the simulator to start work with my team-mates."