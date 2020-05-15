FDA Hublot Esports Team racing at the Nürburgring

David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito and their FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy) Hublot Esports Team are aiming for good points in the third round of the SRO E-Sport GT Series, the virtual version of the GT World Challenge Europe championship. The race takes place this Sunday at on Germany’s Nurburgring track layout. The professional sim drivers will race in the Silver Class, while the real racers run in the Pro Class.

Tonizza among the best. Tonizza and Bonito have been among the frontrunnners in the championship races held so far at Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps. Indeed, David is third in the championship, just four points the leading pair of Patrick Selva (Racing oN3 McLaren) and Andrea Capoccia (GTWR Racing Team Audi). Bonito is sixth, nine behind the leaders, thanks to a strong fifth place on the Belgian track.

A further three Ferraris. In the Silver class for professional sim drivers, there are a total of five Ferraris entered. Apart from the paid of 488 GT3s entered by FDA Hublot Esports Team, a further three are in the hands of privateer drivers who qualified for the trophy in the pre-championship sessions: they are Italians Manuel Biancolilla (Musto GD eSports) and Moreno Sirica (Williams Esports) and British driver Keiran Prendergast (MTR Racing).

Pro Class. Nine Ferrari 488 GT3s are entered in the Pro class. Three of them are for the official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers, Spaniard Miguel Molina, Brazil’s Daniel Serra and from Denmark, Nicklas Nielsen. Another two cars are entered by regular Ferrari racers Englishman Chris Froggatt (Sky Tempesta Racing) and South African David Perel (Rinaldi Racing). Completing the group are also Germany’s Nicolas Hillebrand (Butter-Pal Motorsport), Russia’s Maksim Yefanov (Fasttuning) and the Italian David Fumanelli (Kessel Racing).

Timetable. The Nurburgring race takes place this Sunday 17 May and will be streamed on the SRO site, on the YouTube platform the GT World channel and on the Ferrari FDAFans and FerrariRaces Facebook pages. The green light for the Pro drivers is at 14 CET, while the Silver class starts at 15:15 CET.