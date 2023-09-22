Ferrari Esports Series 2023 approaches the all-important Grand Regional Final on 14 October

Today, Ferrari has announced that the highly anticipated conclusion to the Ferrari Esports Series 2023 will be hosted on 14 October, live on Twitch. The top 12 competitors from each region's heats will compete for a potential place in the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team.

Since the first round of qualifiers in July, racers from Europe, The Americas and Asia-Pacific have been battling it out on Assetto Corsa and Assetto Corsa Competizione for a seat in the Regional Finals. Taking place on 23 September (APAC), 24 September (EU) and 30 September (Americas), 24 racers from each region will go head-to-head for a seat in the Grand Regional Final. The top 12 from each set of heats will make it through to October’s Final.

A full list of drivers in each heat can be found here:

Americas: https://esportsseries.ferrari.com/tournaments/americas-finals/grids

Europe: https://esportsseries.ferrari.com/tournaments/eu-finals/grids

APAC: https://esportsseries.ferrari.com/tournaments/apac-finals/grids

Rounding out the 2023 Series, a live show will take place on 7 October, covering the Regional Heats, before the Grand Regional Final coverage live on 14 October. The complete schedule, with links to the live events, can be found on the Ferrari Esports Series 2023 website here.

As well as potentially securing a spot on the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team, the winner will also receive a Thrustmaster T818 Ferrari SF1000 Simulator and a bundle of Ferrari merchandise, with the top three podium positions in the Regional Finals each receiving a Thrustmaster T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition-DTS - Gaming Headset and other Ferrari merchandise.