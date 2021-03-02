A star-studded line-up for the Ferrari All Stars Racing Night

The scene is set for tomorrow night’s Ferrari All Stars Racing night when, starting at 19.30 CET, a field of over twenty competitors made up of sim drivers, real racing drivers and motorcycle riders, journalists and influencers will go head to head on the Assetto Corsa platform, at the wheel of Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo cars. Special guest commentators for the event will be Scuderia Ferrari race driver Charles Leclerc and Marc Gene, an Ambassador for the Maranello marque.

Participants. Fighting it out on the Mugello track will be several riders from the Moto world championship, whose season is due to start soon in Qatar, including Valentino Rossi, Mattia Pasini and the commentator Mauro Sanchini. Giving them a hard time will be influencers and journalists including Andrea Pirillo and Esports commentator, Marc Gallagher, as well as Ferrari Competizioni GT works drivers, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen and Ferrari Driver Academy member, Marcus Armstrong.

From the Museum. Also taking part in the event from the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena will be the FDA Esports Team drivers and F1 Esports Series champions, David Tonizza and Brendon Leigh, as well as Amos Laurito and the winner of the first Ferrari Esports tournament, Giovanni De Salvo.

How to watch the race. The Ferrari All Stars Racing Night will be broadcast on the Ferrari Esports Twitch channel, as well being shown live on Sky Italia.