FDA Hublot Esports Team to take part in SRO E-Sports GT Series

The Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) Hublot Esports Team is ready take on a new challenge. Its official drivers, David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito will also tackle the SRO E-Sports GT Series, the championship based on the GT World Challenge Europe. The first virtual race takes place this weekend using the Silverstone track.

At the wheel of the 488 GT3. Tonizza and Bonito did a few races in this series last year and a few weeks ago, they took part in the SRO Charity Challenge aimed at raising money to fight the pandemic and they will be driving two Ferrari 488 GT3 cars.

A further three Ferrari. The FDA Hublot Esports Team is not the only outfit running Ferraris on track in the Silver class for pro sim racers: there will be a total of five 488 GT3 in the race as some private entries qualified for the event in Maranello machinery. Here’s 2020 calendar.







Round 1

26th April 2020

Silverstone





Round 2

10th May 2020

Spa Francorchamps





Round 3

17th May 2020

Nurburgring





Round 4

31st May 2020

Barcelona





Round 5

14th June 2020

Race on track voted by the public