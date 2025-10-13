Ferrari logo
    FINALI MONDIALI 2025

    PROGRAMME

    FROM 21 TO 26 OCTOBER
    Taking place from 21 to 26 October at the Mugello Circuit, it will feature a week of events and activities celebrating the passion for the Prancing Horse and marking the conclusion of the Corse Clienti racing season.
    • 09:00 - 13:00Club Challenge - Private Practice| 240'
    • 14:00 - 18:00Club Challenge - Private Practice| 240'
    • 09:00 - 10:00Ferrari Challenge EU Coppa Shell AM - Free Practice| 60'
    • 10:15 - 11:15Ferrari Challenge EU Coppa Shell - Free Practice| 60'
    • 11:30 - 12:30Ferrari Challenge EU Trofeo Pirelli + Trofeo Pirelli AM - Free Practice| 60'
    • 12:45 - 13:45Ferrari Challenge NA - Free Practice| 60'
    • 14:00 - 15:20F1 Clienti - Shakedown| 20'
    • 15:10 - 15:40Ferrari Challenge EU Coppa Shell AM - Qualifying| 30'
    • 15:55 - 16:25Ferrari Challenge EU Coppa Shell - Qualifying| 30'
    • 16:40 - 17:10Ferrari Challenge EU Trofeo Pirelli + Trofeo Pirelli AM - Qualifying| 30'
    • 17:25 - 17:55Ferrari Challenge NA - Qualifying| 30'
    • 18:10 - 18:30XX Programme - Shakedown| 20'
    • 08:30 - 08:50XX Programme, F1 Clienti, Sport Prototipi Clienti - Track Recognition| 20'
    • 09:00 - 09:20XX Programme (599XX & FXX) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 09:25 - 09:45XX Programme (FXXK) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 10:15Ferrari Challenge EU Coppa Shell - Race 1| 30'+1lap
    • 11:15 - 11:35F1 Clienti & Sport Prototipi Clienti (Group A) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 12:05Ferrari Challenge EU Trofeo Pirelli + Trofeo Pirelli AM - Race 1| 30'+1lap
    • 13:05 - 13:25F1 Clienti & Sport Prototipi Clienti (Group B) ) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 13:40 - 14:00XX Programme (599XX & FXX) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 14:05 - 14:25XX Programme (FXXK) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 14:55Ferrari Challenge NA - Race 1| 30'+1lap
    • 15:55 - 16:15F1 Clienti & Sport Prototipi Clienti (Group A) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 16:45Ferrari Challenge EU Coppa Shell AM - Race 1| 30'+1lap
    • 17:45 - 18:05F1 Clienti & Sport Prototipi Clienti (Group B) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 18:15 - 18:45Corse Clienti - Sponsor Hot Laps| 30'
    • 08:30 - 08:50XX Programme, F1 Clienti, Sport Prototipi Clienti - Track Recognition| 20'
    • 09:00 - 09:20XX Programme (599XX & FXX) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 09:25 - 09:45XX Programme (FXXK) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 10:15Ferrari Challenge NA - Race 2| 30'+1lap
    • 11:15 - 11:35F1 Clienti & Sport Prototipi Clienti (Group B) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 12:05Ferrari Challenge EU Coppa Shell AM - Race 2| 30'+1lap
    • 13:05 - 13:25F1 Clienti & Sport Prototipi Clienti (Group A) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 13:40 - 14:00XX Programme (599XX & FXX) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 14:05 - 14:25XX Programme (FXXK) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 14:55Ferrari Challenge EU Trofeo Pirelli + Trofeo Pirelli AM - Race 2| 30'+1lap
    • 15:55 16:15F1 Clienti & Sport Prototipi Clienti (Group B) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 16:45Ferrari Challenge EU Coppa Shell - Race 2| 30'+1lap
    • 17:45 - 18:05F1 Clienti & Sport Prototipi Clienti (Group A) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 18:15 - 18:45Corse Clienti - Sponsor Hot Laps| 30'
    • 08:30 - 08:50XX Programme, F1 Clienti, Sport Prototipi Clienti & Club Competizioni GT - Track Recognition| 20'
    • 09:00 - 09:20XX Programme (599XX & FXX) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 09:25 - 09:45XX Programme (FXXK) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 10:00 - 10:30Ferrari Challenge Coppa Shell AM - Finale Mondiale Qualifying| 30'
    • 10:45 - 11:05F1 Clienti & Sport Prototipi Clienti (Group A) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 11:20 11:50Ferrari Challenge Coppa Shell - Finale Mondiale Qualifying| 30'
    • 12:05 12:25F1 Clienti & Sport Prototipi Clienti (Group B) - Private Practice| 20’
    • 12:30 12:50XX Programme (599XX & FXX) - Private Practice| 20’
    • 12:55 - 13:15XX Programme (FXXK) - Private Practice| 20’
    • 13:30 - 14:00Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli + Trofeo Pirelli AM - Finale Mondiale Qualifying| 30'
    • 14:15 14:35F1 Clienti & Sport Prototipi Clienti (Group A) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 14:40 - 15:00F1 Clienti & Sport Prototipi Clienti (Group B) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 15:15 - 16:15Club Competizioni GT - Private Practice| 60'
    • 16:25 - 17:10Corse Clienti - Sponsor Hot Laps| 45'
    • 09:00Ferrari Challenge Coppa Shell AM - Finale Mondiale| 30'+1lap
    • 10:10Ferrari Challenge Coppa Shell - Finale Mondiale| 30'+1lap
    • 10:55 - 11:15Tour to Finali Mondiali - Customer Activity| 20'
    • 11:45Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli + Trofeo Pirelli AM - Finale Mondiale| 30'+1lap
    • 12:45 - 14:30Ferrari Show & Official Picture| 75'
    • 15:00 - 15:20XX Programme (FXXK) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 15:30 - 15:50F1 Clienti & Sport Prototipi Clienti (Group B) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 16:00 - 16:50Club Competizioni GT - Private Practice| 50'
    • 17:00 - 17:20XX Programme (599XX & FXX) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 17:30 - 17:50F1 Clienti & Sport Prototipi Clienti (Group A) - Private Practice| 20'
    • 18:00 - 18:30Corse Clienti - Sponsor Hot Laps| 30'
    To experience all the thrills and excitement of this week dedicated to Ferrari passion, the Scarperia circuit will be open to the public with free admission, allowing fans to experience and celebrate their love for the Prancing Horse.

