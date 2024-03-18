XX Programme and F1 Clienti complete two days at Mugello

The unique sounds of the eight- and ten-cylinder engines in the F1 Clienti single-seaters, accompanied by the twelve-cylinder roars of the XX Programme cars, echoed around the Mugello circuit. This venue hosted the second round of the season’s most exclusive Ferrari client programmes.

F1 Clienti. Over two days, the stars of the Formula 1 world championships of the 2000s took turn on the track, guided by the expert advice of tutors Marc Gené and Olivier Beretta. Seven single-seaters lapped the 5.2 km Tuscan circuit. The F2007 numbers 5 and 6, once driven by Felipe Massa and Kimi Räikkönen, respectively, along with Fernando Alonso’s 8-cylinder F138 number 3, were standout attractions, drawing as much attention as the F2004, F10s, and F60s.



XX Programme. The sound of the 12-cylinder engines in the XX Programme cars was as special and distinctive as ever, with 17 cars taking to the track during the non-timed practice days. The sophisticated aerodynamics, electronic, and active controls of these technological marvels were rigorously tested on the challenging Mugello track. Despite overcast skies and unseasonably warm temperatures, the clients took to the steering wheel of the FXX-K Evo, the car with the greatest numerical presence in the event’s ten free practice sessions. They also tested the 599XX and FXX in their respective Evo versions.



The traditional gala dinner in honour of the clients took place at an exclusive venue, Palazzo Portinari-Salviati, located a stone’s throw from the Duomo and the Uffizi. This historic site was once the residence of Beatrice Portinari, Dante’s muse.



Programme. The next F1 Clienti and XX Programmes will be held in May in California, USA, at Sonoma and Laguna Seca. The circuit, renowned for its “corkscrew” turn, will also host the Ferrari Racing Days, featuring the 296 Challenge cars of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America, competing in the season’s second round.

