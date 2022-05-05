XX Programme and F1 Clienti bid farewell to Mugello

F1 Clienti. Almost twenty years of Formula 1 cars covered the 5245-metre Tuscan track, given the simultaneous presence of Rubens Barrichello’s old F2001 and the SF70H raced by Kimi Räikkönen in 2017. In between, the world champion F2002 with Michael Schumacher and three cars belonging to Fernando Alonso: a 2011 Ferrari 150º Italia and two 2013 F138s.



XX Programme. The cars of this exclusive Prancing Horse initiative could hardly have missed the occasion. Indeed, nineteen examples were present, representing the three models used: the FXX, 599 and FXX K, with their respective Evo versions, filled the circuit with the roar of their 12-cylinder engines in the various dedicated sessions.



Gala dinner. The return to Italy of these activities and their customers offered the chance to hold an exclusive gala dinner at Palazzo Gondi in Florence, one of Italy’s historical residences built in 1489 by Giuliano Giamberti da Sangallo, Lorenzo the Magnificent’s favourite architect.



Appointments. On 20 and 21 June, the Portimão circuit will host the fifth round of a season that will conclude at Imola on the Finali Mondiali weekend.

