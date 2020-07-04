Wins for Tabacchi and Vyboh in Race-1 at Imola

Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) and Matúš Vyboh won the opening race of the Ferrari Challenge Europe 2020 held at Imola.

Trofeo Pirelli. Tabacchi laid the ground for his success at the start, immediately moving into the lead past polewoman Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126). The Italian very quickly pulled away a little from his pursuers and then continued to push hard, racing solo and crossing the line over 13 seconds ahead of second-placed Michelle Gatting (Niki Hasler). The series' rookie enjoyed an exciting race marked by a duel with the Wohlwend that looked to be concluding to the advantage of the Octane 126 driver. However, Fabienne, who had previously passed her rival on the lap 13, was forced to give way at the end when she nearly ran out of fuel. The driver from Lichtenstein finished sixth overall but mounted the last step of the podium in the Trofeo Pirelli class. Tabacchi also bagged an extra point for setting the fastest lap time of 1:44.221.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. Matúš Vyboh (Scuderia Praha) triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli Am and finished in third overall. The Slovak driver got the better of Frederik Paulsen of Formula Racing (fourth under the chequered flag), passing him at the start. Paulsen tried to regain the lead in the early laps but had to yield to the pace set by Vyboh. Third position went to another Formula Racing driver, Oliver Grotz.