Weiland marks debut with pole

Making his season debut James Weiland (Rossocorsa) will start from the front of the grid in Race-1 on Saturday afternoon, while Van Der Vorm leads the Am drivers.

Coppa Shell. At the end of a session held under a scorching sun, the US driver marked his return to the championship with pole position. A time of 1:51.015 puts him in first place on the grid for Race-1. Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) was 0.305 seconds behind, while Roger Grouwels lagged by 0.518 seconds.

Coppa Shell Am. Willem Van Der Vorm (Scuderia Montecarlo) took pole on the Catalan circuit, getting the better of Dusan Palcr (Scuderia Praha) and Alex Fox (SF Grand Est Mulhouse). The race promises to be very hard-fought, with an uncertain outcome as the top three ran very close. Other opponents, like Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen) and Boris Gideon (Formula Racing), are not far off, with the first five bunched within a second of each other.

Race. The first of this weekend's two thirty-minute Coppa Shell races sets off at 5pm today.