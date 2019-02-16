Weiland and Smolka mount the top step

The Coppa Shell race, held under the floodlights, started with James Weiland
(Rossocorsa) in pole position and Tani Hanna
(Formula Racing) at his side. Next came Agata Smolka
(Rossocorsa) and Corinna Gostner
(Ineco - MP Racing), who overtook Eric Cheung
(Formula Racing) author of a cautious start.
First safety car.
The Canadian regained fourth with an excellent pass, although many drivers behind him tried to take advantage of the scrap to grab a podium position. This confused situation led to the contact between Corinna Gostner and Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) that put an end to their races and forced the race officials to bring on the safety car because of the debris scattered along the track. The race restarted on lap 5, but an accident at the first turn between Kessel Racing teammates Fons Scheltema and Murat Cuhadaroglu brought the safety car out again.
Red flag.
The position of the two cars and the impossibility of removing them in time to complete the race under the green flag led the race officials to wave the red flag. With three-quarters of the race run, the decision awarded victory to the US driver James Weiland (Rossocorsa), with Tani Hanna (Formula Racing) second and Christian Kinch (Gohm Motorsport) third. In the AM category, after many podium finishes, Agata Smolka clinched a well-deserved first victory in the Ferrari Challenge, becoming the third woman to win in the series after Fabienne Wohlwend and Manuela Gostner. Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen) and Herve Mouly (Modena Motors - Sebàstien Loeb Racing) finished behind the Polish driver.
