Voices from the podium in Race 2 at Snetterton

Andrew Morrow, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: “Yeah tough race, we all got away a bit cleaner today. Gilbert (Yates) just got his head down and didn’t put a foot wrong and fair play to him, he had a good race. Towards the end, I found a little bit of pace but it was too late. I’m still happy, P2 was good”.

Pranav Vangala, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “It was a lot of fun, again changeable conditions. The outlaps were a little wet but thankfully the race stayed dry. It was hard to hang onto (Gilbert) Yates and (Andrew) Morrow but I had a great battle with (Haymandhra) Pillai. We’re pretty closely matched so it was awesome to have someone to battle with right until the end and glad I managed to get past him despite our little coming together, which we both came out of relatively unscaved”.