Thrills and excitement at Sakhir

Ferrari Racing Days, held at the Bahrain International Circuit
, offered the fans a real show with over sixty cars on the track.
Great excitement.
The highlight of the programme was the opening round of the Ferrari Challenge Europa, with the first races of the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell season, but the intense track activities also offered a chance to admire the cars of the XX Programmes
and F1 Clienti
. It was an exciting exhibition featuring some of the most beautiful, powerful and successful Prancing Horse cars. Among these, we should mention the F2004 and the Ferrari 150° Italia, as well as the FXX-K Evo, the unmistakable sound of whose 12-cylinder engine echoed among the desert dunes.
Club and Passion.
The circuit, a few miles from the capital Manama, also hosted the Club Challenge, which gives customers a taste of competition without the tension of a real race, and Passione Ferrari, which, among other things, allows customers to drive their road cars on the track.