Third Win For Khera

Lucky Khera wins the third race of the season, with Graham de Zille winning in the Coppa Shell.

Third Win. Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) managed to convert his pole position into his third win of the season in a thrilling opening race of the weekend, in tough conditions with rain falling throughout the race.

Trofeo Pirelli. The drivers provided exciting action right from the start, as Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) reacted quickly from the rolling start to move into third position, overtaking Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena) who dropped down to sixth at the start. For the first half of the race, H. Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) managed to place his car very well to defend and hold off Hogarth, though Hogarth eventually managed to make his way through, managing to hang on to second place as the chequered flag waved, in front of Sikkens in third. All of this allowed Khera to pull away and establish a dominant lead, eventually coming across the line with a thirty-six second advantage.

Coppa Shell. Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena) drove a fantastic recovery race after dropping down to sixth at the start. After passing Alex Moss (Graypaul Birmingham) and Jamie Thwaites (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds), de Zille was able to catch Sikkens and take third position following a thrilling duel between the pair, to finish first in the Coppa Shell and third overall. Jamie Thwaites held on to second place, and Paul Rogers (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds) capitalised on car issues for Alex Moss to take third place, and secure his first Ferrari Challenge UK podium. Sunday at Donington Park will be another exciting day, with qualifying taking place at 10:35 and Race 2 at 15:00.