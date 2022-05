Portimão 02 agosto 2020

Emanuele Maria Tabacchi, leader at the top of the Trofeo Pirelli rankings, has laid the foundations for another victory bid with a new pole position, the third of the season. The Rossocorsa driver will be geed up to get back into the battle for first place, after contact with Merckx in Race 1 hampered any chances of making it across the finish-line in first place. Let’s listen to how he tells it fresh out of the car.