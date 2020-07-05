Tabacchi breaks another record

Imola 05 luglio 2020

Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) secured pole position at the end of the Trofeo Pirelli qualifying, which opened the second day of the first round of the 2020 Ferrari Challenge at the legendary Enzo and Dino Ferrari Circuit at Imola. The session provided excitement down to the last as Rossocorsa driver, Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) and Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage) repeatedly snatched the lead and pole position off each other. In particular, Wohlwend, who will start from second on the grid, tried to pass Tabacchi until the last of the thirty minutes. However, he responded to the Lichtenstein driver's attacks with a fantastic last lap of 1:42.862. This secured not only his first Trofeo Pirelli pole but also the overall record on this circuit for a Ferrari Challenge car. The race, scheduled for 2 pm, therefore, promises to be really exciting, with only seven-tenths of a second between the top four on the grid. Qualifying for the Trofeo Pirelli Am was also very exciting: Matúš Vyboh (Scuderia Praha) clocked a time of 1:44.107 in the last minutes to beat Frederik Paulsen and Olivier Grotz, both of Formula Racing.