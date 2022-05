Misano 27 settembre 2020

In a season in which he has displayed few weaknesses, Emanuele Maria Tabacchi still had unfinished business to sort out on the wet track. The newly-crowned Trofeo Pirelli champion, nevertheless, had a rough time keeping the 488 Challenge Evo under control in dire wet conditions at Mugello. Today, at the end of a race held in extreme conditions, Tabacchi took revenge by winning. Let's hear how he tells it at the end of the race.