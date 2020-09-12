Tabacchi and Paulsen in pole for Trofeo Pirelli Race-1

The first Trofeo Pirelli timed practice session on the historic 7km-plus Spa-Francorchamps circuit saw plenty of excitement and spectacle. Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) the leader of the overall standings took pole, while in the Am Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) will start from the front of the grid in Race-1 which promises to be spectacular.

Trofeo Pirelli. Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) was first out on the track, determined to repeat her outstanding qualifying performance at Mugello. However, halfway through the session, Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) set an excellent 2:22.832, which gave him pole position. After some spectacular changes of positions, home driver John Wartique (Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg) finished just 71 thousandths of a second slower than Tabacchi. Fabienne Wohlwend will start on the second row along with the other Belgian driver Florian Merckx (Baron Motorsport) just over half a second behind the leader.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. The leader of the overall standings in the Am class took pole in Race-1. Fredrik Paulsen (Formula Racing) set a time of 2:23.928, the best of the session and fifth overall, ahead of Matús Vyboh (Scuderia Praha), who is also just one point behind him in the standings. Frederik Espersen (Baron Motorsport) finished third in class, confirming his excellent form after his pole position at Mugello.

Programme. Trofeo Pirelli Race-1 is scheduled for today at 3.15pm and will be broadcast live on races.ferrari.com.