The Coppa Shell saw plenty of excitement down to the final corner, in a race featuring lots of duels. Here are the comments of the successful participants who accompanied the day's winners Ernst-Albert Berg and “Boris Gideon” on the podium. They include the leader in the overall standings Roger Grouwels, second overall today; James Weiland who got the better of Kinch; and the Belgian Laurent De Meeus who claimed second place in the Am on the final corner with a stunning passing move on Matthias Moser.