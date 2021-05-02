Second pole for Gatting at Spielberg

Michelle Gatting is increasingly dominant in this second Austrian round of the Ferrari Challenge. After yesterday's pole and win in Race-1, the Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx driver was again fastest on the Spielberg track in the qualifying session to decide the Race-2 starting grid.

"Today, the track conditions were complex. Initially, the asphalt was wet, and then it dried in the final part", commented the Danish driver. Honestly, compared to yesterday, it certainly wasn't my best lap, but I was fast enough to get pole position. We're still happy because it's another point gained in the standings".

